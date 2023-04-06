Jenna Ortega shares grateful message after appearing on SNL

Jenna Ortega reminisces about her time hosting Saturday Night Live. The actress, who’s experienced an incredible year in terms of her career, shared some photos of her time making SNL, sharing her gratitude for everyone involved in that experience.

The post is made up of three photos, showing Ortega wearing a lacy black outfit that’s very in tune with her Wednesday Addams character. “Backstage at snl. Such a cool experience,” she captioned the post. “I’m just feeling really grateful towards everyone who played a part in making it happen, the funny people in New York, my beautiful hmu team. Crazy time.” The photos show Ortega alongside her hair and makeup team, including one where they’re all smiling in front of the mirror.

Jenna Ortega kicked off the year with a full schedule, being featured on SNL and starring in “Scream VI,” which has been one of the year’s most profitable films at the box office. In an interview with Elle, Ortega talked about returning to the slasher franchise and some of the things she had to do differently this time around.

“In the last one, I was screaming and crying the entire time,” she said. “This time, I actually had to create a personality for her. I actually had to decide, What does she wear? What’s her favorite color? How does she wear her makeup? What’s her sense of humor?”

A sequel to Scream is expected in the near future. In the case of other projects, Ortega has been confirmed for the second season of “Wednesday,” which should start shooting at some point this year.