Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Nepobabies are all around us. The term, which has become increasingly common and has irked all manner of nepobabies, suggests children of artists and members of the entertainment industry have only appeared recently. This is not true. Nepobabies have existed for as long as the Hollywood industry has existed.
Here are 10 celebrities you didn’t know were nepobabies:
RELATED:
Sophia Coppola’s 16-year-old daughter was grounded for renting a helicopter
Susan Sarandon’s daughter calls growing up under the spotlight a ‘circus’
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!