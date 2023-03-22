In the latest public service announcement from PETA Latino, Mexican actress Kate del Castillo is seen with her hair twisted into horns and steam blowing out of her nose, demanding an end to bullfighting in Guadalajara’s Plaza Nuevo Progreso. Why is this issue so important to her, and why should it matter to us?

The 50-year-old actress believes that bullfighting is a cruel and outdated practice that has no place in modern society.

In a recent interview, she said:

“The idea of torturing and killing an animal for entertainment just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The star is not alone in that sentiment, many people worldwide are beginning to question the ethics of bullfighting and are calling for an end to the controversial tradition. Already, the Instagram post shared by “La Reina del Sur” is making waves with over 200K likes and over 10k comments.