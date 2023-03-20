Emma Stone spotted dancing at Taylor Swift’s concert: WATCH

Emma Stone was having the time of her life on Friday night at Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated concert, after kicking off her Eras Tour with an incredible 3-hour performance, giving fans everything they wanted, including 44 songs from her studio albums.

The singer received the support of everyone in the audience, including her celebrity friend Emma Stone, who decided to go to Glendale, Arizona, to watch the live show of one of her favorite artists.

The actress proved that she is one of Taylor’s biggest fans, as she was spotted dancing and singing along at the concert. Emma quickly went viral after she was recorded jumping up and down and singing all the lyrics to ‘You Belong With Me.’

“Emma Stone losing her gd mind over YBWM,” one person wrote on TikTok, posting the clip of the Hollywood star at the VIP section, singing the chorus and moving her hands. A different clip shows Emma singing along to ‘Fearless,’ showing that she is a true Swifite.

EMMA STONE DANCING TO FEARLESS pic.twitter.com/bWpUzm4EyR — Natalya (@youremyloverr) March 18, 2023

Taylor gave one of the best shows on Friday night, making sure to include many of her hit songs, bringing incredible visuals to the stage and taking the time to go through multiple costume changes to match with the different eras of her musical career.

miss emma stone dancing to taylor swift is something so personal to me pic.twitter.com/jrlXNnuqqu — emma stone's manager (@emmarstones) March 18, 2023

“I can’t even go into how much I’ve missed you… I don’t know how to process all of this and how it’s making me feel right now… let me start by saying you’re making me feel fantastic,” she said to the audience.