Sharon Stone says she lost half her money with the ‘banking thing’

Sharon Stone made an emotional speech last night at the Women’s Cancer Research Fundraiser (WCRF), where she accepted the Courage Award. She opened up about her journey with breast cancer, and her brother’s death, and encouraged those watching to donate to a worthy cause. In the speech, she also revealed that she lost “half her money” with the “banking thing.”



The Silicon Valley Bank collapsed this week after the bank disclosed it had taken a $1.8 billion hit from a $21 billion fire sale of its bond holdings. Stone tried to encourage the crowd that included Rebel Wilson, Nia Vardalos, Rachel Zoe, and Julianne Hough to donate more. “I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a f**ing check,” she said, per THR.



Stone then made their revelation of how the collapse has affected her. “And right now, that’s courage, too, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here,” she continued.

The actress continued her passionate speech noting the death of her brother Patrick who died in February. “My brother just died, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here. This is not an easy time for any of us,” she said.

“This is a hard time in the world, but I’m telling you what, I’m not having some politician tell me what I can and cannot do. How I can and cannot live, and what the value of my life is and is not. So stand up. Stand up and say what you’re worth. I dare you. That’s what courage is.“