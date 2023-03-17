Is Lenny Kravitz dating Alejandro Fernandez’s ex Ana Paula Valle?

It seems a new romance between Lenny Kravitz and Ana Paula Valle might be happening already. The 58-year-old singer and the 26-year-old Mexican model were spotted together in Los Angeles, and while their relationship has yet to be confirmed, the pair arrived together at a West Hollywood boutique.

The musician and the model were photographed arriving in a black vehicle and entering the popular store CHURCH, seemingly shopping for a few items. It’s unclear if they have been dating for a while or if they are just friends, however they both looked very stylish as they walked together.

Kravitz wore a brown ensemble, consisting of a leather jacket, light brown pants and heeled chelsea boots, accessorized with a black leather bag and big sunglasses. Valle wore a casual chic outfit, rocking a military tan jumpsuit, paired with high black boots, a black purse and black sunglasses.

The pair were seen in front of the store but left separately, probably to avoid the attention and the cameras. The singer was spotted leaving at the back of the store, while the model stepped out and decided to grab a drink from Alfred Coffee nearby.

Valle is known for being a successful model and for being romantically linked to Alejandro Fernandez back in 2019. The former couple met on set at the making of his music video ‘Caballero.’ Kravitz prefers to keep his personal life private, previously dating Brazilian model Barbara Fialho in 2018.