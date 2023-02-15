Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly want ‘several kids’

Rihanna loves being a mom! The 34-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman revealed during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show that months after welcoming her first son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she is pregnant again with her second child.

According to People, RiRi is focused on building her family and creating memories. “The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son,” an insider told the publication.

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

For years, fans of the songstress have been begging the release of her ninth studio album; however, according to the source, she has other plans. “She still feels passionate about creating music, but she doesn’t have major plans right now. She will take on an occasional project, but she has no plans to commit to a whole new album,” the person revealed.

Rihanna is dedicating all her efforts to motherhood. “She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment,” says the insider. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”

The media outlet also informed that a previous source said Rihanna was “super excited to confirm” her pregnancy. “Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” said the insider.

(L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The person added that she and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, “want several kids and [she] is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer.”

The pair is a dream team. “She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together,” added the source.