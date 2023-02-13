Are you a fan of flag football? The American football variant where the defensive team must remove a flag from the ball carrier to end a down. A Latina is the athlete taking the spotlight after starring in the “Run With It” campaign, presented by the NFL at the Super Bowl LVII.

The new spot, promotes the participation of women in sports, and 25-year-old Mexican athlete Diana Flores is the face. “Here’s to all the women taking the game forward. Proud to be a part of the @nfl #sblvii commercial,” she wrote on social media alongside the ad.

©GettyImages



Meet Diana Flores: NFL’s fourth youngest quarterback and member of the Mexico Women’s Flag National Team

According to the NFL, the “Run With It” blockbuster campaign for Super Bowl 2023 highlights some incredible moves by key women in the sport today. For the first time, the commercial focuses on youth and women’s Flag football.

Aired right after the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NFL tricked the audience into thinking the spot was filmed live, as Fox Sports anchor Erin Andrews interviews Diana “live” on the sideline.

Still, during the interview, she tries to take Flores’ flag, and that’s how the action begins, setting off an epic chase in which Flores is heavily pursued by disguised players, including Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Cam Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers), Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

YouTube star Mrbeast and Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), disguised as a parrot, also attempt to grab Flores’ flags.

Diana manages to evade them with her impressive speed and athletic ability. Towards the end, she is assisted by some influential icons on her side, including tennis legend Billie Jean King, U.S. Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Vanita Krouch and the first female tackle football player with a NIL deal Bella Rasmussen.

The spot ends with the line: “To the women pushing football forward, we can’t wait to see where you take this game.”

©GettyImages



AFC offensive coordinator Diana Flores and AFC captain Snoop Dogg are introduced during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We’ve always prided ourselves in creating Super Bowl ads that deliver blockbuster entertainment to fans worldwide, but what’s notable this year is that ‘Run With It is rooted in the game of Flag football, one of our most important long-term strategies,” said Tim Ellis, NFL Chief Marketing Officer. “Flag football is universal, inclusive, fast, and fun, and with this creative, we are thrilled to not just elevate Flag but specifically highlight how women are changing the game, driving the future of football forward and inspiring generations to come.”

Diana Flores was the fourth youngest quarterback at The World Games in 2022 and has been a member of the Mexico Women’s Flag National Team since 2014. She began her career when she was just 16 years old.

Diana has played for the 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2022 Mexico Women’s Flag National Teams and led Mexico to a 6-0 record and a gold medal at The World Games this year. As informed by the NFL, in the gold medal game against the United States, she completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 210 yards and four touchdowns in Mexico’s 39-6 victory.

©GettyImages



Diana Flores attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

She finished with 23 touchdown passes at The World Games in 2022, the third-most among women’s teams. She was the only starting quarterback to beat U.S. quarterback Vanita Krouch (19-1) in international tournament play.