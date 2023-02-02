Navarone Garibaldi Garcia talks about the passing of his sister Lisa Marie Presley

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia is the son of actress Priscilla Presley with Marco Garibaldi, a Brazilian American entrepreneur known as the man Priscilla chose to accompany her for 20 years after Elvis Presley died.

Now that Lisa Marie Presley has passed away from a reported cardiac arrest at age 54 on January 12, 2023, Garibaldi Garcia shares how he feels and how it was for him growing up under the shadow of the Presley last name.

©GettyImages



Actress Priscilla Presley and boyfriend Marco Garibaldi attend “The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear” Westwood Premiere on June 27, 1991 at Mann Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California.

“A lot of people know about me,” the 35-year-old musician told People. “But they don’t know me.”

According to Navarone, staying out of the spotlight growing up was less effective than others might think. “I got in trouble more than everybody else because kids‘ parents would find out who my mom was, and they’d want a reason to talk to her,” he says. “I wasn’t very comfortable with it.”

Garibaldi Garcia was among the attendees at the Graceland memorial for his sister Lisa Marie Presley on January 22. He told the publication he is still processing her death. “It’s still so surreal,” Navarone says of the loss.

©GettyImages



Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Despite the grief, Navarone is looking forward to premiering his new song “Acid Plane” with his band Them Guns. As reported by the outlet, this is his opportunity to tell the world his story and his life with a famous mom.

Navarone didn’t grow up listening to Elvis’ music because his mom never played it out of respect. “I think my dad had a bit of a complex about it,” Navarone says. “It wasn’t until after he left that my mom started playing his music again freely.”

Priscilla and Garibaldi separated in 2006 after 20 years as a couple and one child. According to the musician, that’s when he became close to his dad. “The disciplinarian role didn’t work between us, but the friend role did,” he recalls. “He wanted someone to go out drinking with.”