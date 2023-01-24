After many years of watching M&M’s “spokescandies” taking over our screens with their fun ads, the company has announced that the red, green, brown, orange, blue and yellow chocolate candies will be replaced with Maya Rudolph until further notice.

According to a press release, the comedy legend will take over during the candy’s Super Bowl ad, set to air on Sunday, February 12. “I’m thrilled to be working with M&M’s,” Rudolph shared with TODAY. “I am a lifelong lover of the candy, and I feel like it’s such an honor to be asked to be part of such a legendary brand’s campaign.”

The red, green, brown, orange, blue and yellow M&M’s ‘spokescandies’ will be replaced with Maya Rudolph until further notice

The actress said she would continue adding “lots of fun” moments to the campaigns. “It’s a very fun pairing if I do say so myself,” she says of her partnership with M&M’s. “I think little Maya would be thrilled to get to work with M&M’s.”

Why the iconic M&M’s are on a hiatus?

The candy company took to social media to reveal their decision after, in 2022, the red, green, brown, orange, blue and yellow M&M got a new look that included, according to the brand, “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”

Unfortunately, people weren’t on board with all the changes, sparking controversy on the internet. “In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’S wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.”