Kylie Jenner gives Old Hollywood glam in new photoshoot

It is all about the red lips and voluminous curls! Kylie Jenner posed once again for her billion-dollar beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics channeling Old Hollywood glamour.

The official Instagram account of Kylie Cosmetics shared a series of photos featuring Jenner in a white gown, rhinestone choker, with winged liner and the brand’s classic matte red shade, Mary Jo K.

“Once a glam girl, always a glam girl,” the brand captioned the carousel.

Recently, Jenner debuted her brand at Macy’s with a limited-edition Holiday Collection with additional core products launching this winter and the complete collection coming to stores and online in early Spring 2023.

The revamped clean, cruelty-free, and vegan formula line feature a special limited-edition Holiday Collection inclusive of a cheerful array of cosmetic products, decorative gift sets, and festive ornaments that will be available both online and in select stores.

©Kylie Cosmetics



The limited-edition Holiday collection includes Kylie’s best-selling shades

The limited-edition Holiday collection includes Kylie’s best-selling shades of the iconic Matte Liquid Lipstick and High Gloss singles wrapped in vibrant red and bronze alongside a unique reindeer ornament.

The Holiday collection Lip Vault features four Matte Liquid Lipsticks, a new Velvet Liquid Lipstick, and four High Glosses in brand-new shades. Additional gift sets and limited-edition products will be available within the collection.

“We are excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics at Macy’s to allow more brand fans to shop and experience our products in-store across the country,” said Kylie Jenner. “The first launch will be the limited-edition Holiday collection, and the full line will be available in Spring 2023.”

“Kylie Cosmetics is a beauty powerhouse. We are thrilled to welcome their collections to Macy’s and expand our ever-growing portfolio of beauty lines,” said Nicolette Bosco, VP of Beauty Merchandising at Macy’s. “Connecting our customers to brands that celebrate their own personal style is core to what we do here at Macy’s and with their iconic product offerings and commitment to clean formulations, Kylie Cosmetics couldn’t be a better example of that.”