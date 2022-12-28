Long, full lashes are an essential part of your glam for New Year’s Eve, but if you aren’t a fan of lash extensions or strip lashes and instead want to go au naturel, you’ll want to start prepping your lashes as soon as right now.

With that in mind, the lash experts at Nouveau Lashes shared with HOLA! USA six fundamental changes you can make to your beauty routine to grow long, luscious lashes — the countdown is on.