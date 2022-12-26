We aren’t all blessed with brows as naturally shapely as Cara Delivigne or Lily Collins, so opting for the microblading treatment is the next step to achieving the salon brow look, which will continue into 2023.

With a massive 2.7 billion (Yes, billion) TikTok views, eyebrow tattoos, aka microblading, have saved the need for time-consuming, everyday brow filling, and Pinterest searches for eyebrow tattoos are up 87% since the start of the month, as well as being up 22% for the term “microblading.”

Celebs that have hopped on the microblading trend include Rihanna, Adele, and Angelina Jolie. Experts recommends not to try this at home, as there is potential to cause permanent scarring and pigment migration, so always ensure you’re being treated by a professional.