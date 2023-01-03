Oprah Winfrey kicks off the new year with a health milestone

Oprah Winfrey celebrated a health milestone in the new year.

On Instagram, Winfrey shared several videos of herself and some friends completing a demanding hike. This is a significant milestone considering that Winfrey had two knee replacements in late 2021.

Winfrey shared various videos where she excitedly discussed her progress. She was accompanied by friends, among them, Gayle King, for a five hour hike. While they seemed exhausted, they were happy and proud of their achievement.

“Here’s a big deal,” said Winfrey on the clip. “A year ago I had knee surgery and I couldn’t walk. So I’m an ad for new year, new you,” she said, moving around excitedly and making her friends laugh. She captioned the post, “During this “gratitude” hike I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey. A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good,.”

Winfrey shared other videos of herself and her friends looking exhausted after their hike and sitting down in order to enjoy a picnic with some bread and various types of cheese. “Once we made it to the top, we celebrated with a BREAD picnic! As you walk into this new year, take this as a reminder to put one foot in front of the other,” she wrote.