Ivanka Trump shares photos with her daughter in Paris

Ivanka Trump is enjoying her time in Paris. The businesswoman and daughter of the president of the United States shared a photo of her trip, where made the most of the city alongside her daughter, Arabella.

The photos show Ivanka and Arabella enjoying themselves in the city and taking on some of its most popular locations. The photos show them standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, visiting the Louvre, a recording the Mona Lisa, and Arabella using a DSLR camera to snap photos of her favorite artworks. Ivanka also shared a video of some professionals on horseback, acting out swordfights with a backdrop of classical music.

Her last photo shows her and her daughter standing in front of a Christmas tree, clearly enjoying the season and their vacation. She captioned the post with some blue, white and read heart emojis, symbolizing the French flag.

Ivanka and her family have been traveling over the past couple of months, making stop by Egypt and Qatar, where they enjoyed some key World Cup games. It appears like her and her family are fans of the French team, sharing photos alongside Kylian Mbappe and scheduling a stop by Paris in order to watch the World Cup’s finale in the city.

In late November, Ivanka shared photos of herself and her family enjoying the World Cup. “3 days, 4 matches, a ton of laughs and countless family memories made at the World Cup,” she captioned the post, showing her boys wearing the soccer Jersey for Paris Saint Germain, one of the best teams in the world.