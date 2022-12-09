TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Chris Hemsworth, North West, and more

Get your weekend started early by spotting the coolest celebrity TikToks.

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The weekend is here which means we have a round-up of the 10 bes t celebrity Tiktoks of the week. From tea time with North West, to dancing with Camila Cabello, watch them below.

1. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore picks up Adam Sandler in the Drewber.

2. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth goes skateboarding barefoot with his sons.

@chrishemsworth

Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

3. North West

North West makes a delightful cup of tea.

4. Rosalia

Rosalia shows off her new shirt.

5. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton realizes she may have invented Barbiecore.

@parishilton

Wait, did I invent #BarbieCore? 🤔 #Sliving for this 2000s throwback! 💖👸🏼✨ #ThatsHot 🔥

♬ gimmie more remix slayyyter - slayyyter
RELATED:

TikTok 2022: Most memorable videos

Three of the Vevo most-viewed music videos globally in 2022 are from Colombian artists

Sam Asghari addresses Britney Spears’ ‘protective fans’ after her mysterious Instagram activity

6. Lizzo

Lizzo uses her platform for good.

@lizzo Replying to @wiscojeepher ♬ original sound - lizzo

7. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shows off her dance skills.

8. Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis teases new music.

9. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne gets hot during a shoot..

@bellathorne Things got hot & sweaty behind the scenes shooting for @Thorne ♬ original sound - Bella Thorne

10. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon notices something familiar on Wednesday.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more