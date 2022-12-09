Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Chris Hemsworth, North West, and more

The weekend is here which means we have a round-up of the 10 bes t celebrity Tiktoks of the week. From tea time with North West, to dancing with Camila Cabello, watch them below.

1. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore picks up Adam Sandler in the Drewber.

2. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth goes skateboarding barefoot with his sons.

@chrishemsworth Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

3. North West

North West makes a delightful cup of tea.

4. Rosalia

Rosalia shows off her new shirt.