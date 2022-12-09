Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Chris Hemsworth, North West, and more

The weekend is here which means we have a round-up of the 10 bes t celebrity Tiktoks of the week. From tea time with North West, to dancing with Camila Cabello, watch them below.
1. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore picks up Adam Sandler in the Drewber.
@drewbarrymore
I picked up Adam in the Drewber!♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
2. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth goes skateboarding barefoot with his sons.
@chrishemsworth
Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
3. North West
North West makes a delightful cup of tea.
4. Rosalia
Rosalia shows off her new shirt.
5. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton realizes she may have invented Barbiecore.
@parishilton
Wait, did I invent #BarbieCore? 🤔 #Sliving for this 2000s throwback! 💖👸🏼✨ #ThatsHot 🔥♬ gimmie more remix slayyyter - slayyyter
6. Lizzo
Lizzo uses her platform for good.
@lizzo Replying to @wiscojeepher ♬ original sound - lizzo
7. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello shows off her dance skills.
8. Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis teases new music.
9. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne gets hot during a shoot..
@bellathorne Things got hot & sweaty behind the scenes shooting for @Thorne ♬ original sound - Bella Thorne
10. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon notices something familiar on Wednesday.
@reesewitherspoon Give Elle a chance, Wednesday! 😂 @netflix #wednesdayaddams#wednesdaynetflix♬ original sound - Reese Witherspoon