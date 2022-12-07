Jennifer Lopez is embracing the holiday spirit with her latest look. The Latina singer, actress, and businesswoman took to social media to share how colorful she plans to spend the last month of the year. Lopez made us gasp with her stunning red monochromatic look and bedazzled Valentino purse.

Jennifer Lopez, in her monochromatic holiday look, is the star that needs every Christmas tree

The multihyphenate’s festive look included a belted blazer, baggy trousers, and matching stiletto booties. She completed her coordinated outfit with oversized visor sunglasses and a personalized quilted leather Valentino bag emblazoned with “JLo.” Her look also included gold jewelry and her iconic tight topknot.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 💚🎄♥️,” Lopez wrote with the hashtag “#ThisIsMeNow,” referring to her upcoming follow-up album.

After rekindling their romance, two weddings, and two honeymoons, Affleck became Lopez’s muse to return to the studio and record a detailed album about her love life. “He’s like, ‘Oh, do you really want to say all this stuff?‘” Lopez said as part of the Zane Lowe Interview Series, “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how else to do it, baby.’”

“The reason we’re here is because I want to capture this moment in time because it is even better than the first time,” she explained. “We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life, and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is this love exists. This is a real love. Now I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. Because true love does exist, and some things do last forever, and that’s real.”