Vanessa Bryant celebrates daughter Bianka’s 6th birthday with adorable photos

Vanessa Bryant took to social media to honor her daughter Bianka Bella on her 6th birthday. The philanthropist and businesswoman shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring new snaps of the daughter she shares with her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and selfies of them together during their vacation trips.

“Happy 6th Birthday, sweet Bianka Bella! We love you so much baby! Xoxo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 😘😘 🎂 🎉🥳🎁,” she wrote in the caption.

©GettyImages



Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Bianka Bella Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

One of Vanessa’s celebrity best friends, Ciara, also wished Bianka a happy birthday. “We love you so much Princess BB!!❤️” the singer wrote. Bianka’s eldest sister Natalia Bryant, 19, also commented, “Woohoo!!! Happy Birthday Bb❤️❤️.”

Bianka and Natalia are two of Vanessa’s four daughters. She also shares Capri, 3, and the late Gianna, who also died with Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

In November, Vanessa tapped into her roots while honoring Kobe and Gianna during Dia de Los Muertos(Day of the Dead).

The 40-year-old philanthropist and businesswoman shared a video wearing a stunning custom-made two-piece gown while posing in front of a mural featuring Kobe and Gianna. The black assemble featured a purple heart with the number “2” embroidered on a sheer mesh top with flower details and a tulle skirt.

According to Vanessa, fashion designer Lily Martinez is the mastermind behind her impeccable look. “The #2 on my sacred heart for my Gigi, the golden basketball halo with 24 stars for my husband, the 6 butterflies on my flower crown representing my family… everything is so heartfelt and thought out,” she wrote. “The love and details you put into this do not go unnoticed.”