Karol G shares music video shot in Egypt, calls it ‘a dream’

Karol G has just released her new single alongside an impressive music video shot in Egypt.

She shared the video on her Instagram and also shared some photos where she broke down the video’s story and how excited she was to achieve one of her dreams of visiting Egypt.

The photos show her in Egypt, posing alongside the pyramids and in the streets of Cairo. She shared a photo alongside Ovy on the Drums, her frequent collaborator, and residents of the city.

In Spanish, Karol G wrote a lengthy caption discussing the important moment she experienced while shooting the video and why it meant so much to her. “Beyond being one of my top five places that I dreamt of visiting, I had a very ambitious vision of this country. I wanted to close the streets, the Sphinx and the pyramids in order to shoot a video that had always been in my mind. Now that we managed to do it, I’ll forever remember this moment as one of the best experiences of my life! Achieving dreams while I work and share my story with the world is priceless! Thanks to my team for supporting all of my ideas and goals, for growing with me and for never doubting all of the amazing things we can do together,” she wrote.Lastly, she thanked her collaborator Ovy. “I feel immense pride over the work we’ve made together,” she wrote.

The video shows Karol G singing in some of Egypt’s most emblematic locations, including the pyramids and the Sphinx, which she mentioned above. She’s also seen walking along the streets of Cairo and riding the bus with different people.

This week, Karol G is expected at the Latin Grammys, where she’ll be performing alongside Romeo Santos. She’s nominated for three categories, including record and song of the year for “Provenza”. Other performers of the evening include Camilo, John Legend, Sin Bandera, Carlos Vives, Sebastian Yatra, and more.