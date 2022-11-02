Weird Al Jankovic talks about romance with Madonna

“Weird: The Al Jankovic Story” is a biopic, but it’s not really a biopic.

The movie, starring Daniel Radcliffe as Jankovic, tells the “exaggerated true story” of Weird Al, a musician that grew impossiblty famous after making comedy songs and pastiche music. A big part of the movie’s story is his romance with Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood. Was any of that real?

©GettyImages



Weird Al and Daniel Radcliffe

Jankovic was a guest at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he talked about the Madonna rumors, and shared the truth, once and for all.

“You posted this,” said Fallon, reading one of Jankovic’s tweets, which contained a screenshot of his name on the Google search bar. “It amuses me to no end that this is currently the number three Google search under my name,” he read. The search is Weird Al and Madonna.

“There are a few little nuggets of truth sprinkled in throughout the biopic. Our relationship is platonic, by the way. The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe 45 seconds backstage,” said Jankovic, making the audience laugh. “So that’s the extent of the relationship. She’s a huge part of the movie.”

Daniel Radcliffe appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and talked about his experience making the film. Radcliffe shared that he played the role while Jankovic watched him on set and that he was generally very positive. “It was stranger for him than me,” he said. “The thing he cared about the most even in this insane version of a biopic was that he not look terrible at playing the instrument that he’s famous for playing. Most of his notes were accordion-based,” he said.