Lourdes Leon stuns in a green gown

Lourdes Leon took a moment to share her stunning look with her followers. The model and singer shared a selfie of herself wearing a green gown.

©Lourdes Leon



Leon shared the selfie on her Instagram

The photo was shared over the weekend and it shows Leon taking the photo in front of the mirror. She’s holding a glass with a drink in one hand and wears a green gown with a slit up the leg. She wore her hair loose and with curls and had on some makeup to accentuate her lips and her eyes. She paired the look with some silver high heels.

While it’s unknown what she was doing, Leon also shared a photo of herself singing while sitting atop a cocktail table, suggesting that she was the evening’s entertainment.

Over the photo, Leon tagged Versace, the brand with which she’s worked in the past, modeling their looks on the runway. Leon has worked with different notorious brands, among them Savage x Fenty, Tom Ford, Burberry, and more.

While Leon started off her career in modeling, this year, she launched her singing career under her stage name Lolahol. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Leon talked about her career, some of the pressures she’s faced as a model, and some of her Madonna’s, her mother, teachings. “I’ve thought a lot about that recently, because as a ‘model,’ you’re basically relying on your looks. It can feel very overwhelming, and can potentially cause a lot of insecurity. Obviously, you’re not going to look the same your whole life,” she said.