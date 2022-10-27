Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer break up

Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer have broken up.

Hauer’s recent TikToks have alluded to a breakup, with Page Six confirming the split. O’Donnell has yet to address the issue directly.

©GettyImages



O’Donnel at “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Rumors of their break up started swirling after Hauer shared a TikTok video crying and talking about a break up. While she didn’t mention O’Donnell by name, it was obvious that she was talking about the dissolution of their relationship.

The clip shows her crying, eating snacks, and doing various things that brokenhearted people do. “Yes, we broke up 💔. I loved her BIG big. 😞😢 This one is gonna leave a mark,” she wrote. “Processing each emotional [sic] as it comes. Feeling those feels. 💕THANK YOUUU to my people. You know who you are. I am surrounded in awesomeness and I am truly grateful. 🤟🏼😘. I can do hard things. ❤️‍🩹”

©GettyImages



O’Donnell and Hower at an event in LA.

O’Donnell and Hauer went public with their relationship in June of this year, coinciding with Pride month. The two met on social media, with O’Donnell making the first move and contacting her via DMs. “I watched her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, ‘This woman is, like, perfect,” said O’Donnell on the Howard Stern show.

“I sent her a DM,” she said. “I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, ‘You’re very beautiful. I love your look,’ and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video.”

O’Donnell joked that their relationship wasn’t a “U-Haul” situation. “I’m in love,” she said. “She’s really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we’re going at.