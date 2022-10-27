Karamo Brown recounts the scary moment he found his eldest son dying from an overdose

Karamo Brown is known for his profound conversations on “Queer Eye,” but now it was his turn to share the heartbreaking experience he had to live when his son had a drug overdose.

During a recent episode of his talk show Karamo, the host revealed that he found one of his sons dying two years ago. “Today, I’m going to be very vulnerable with you all,” the 41-year-old Cuban descent star says. “It’s something that I’ve never talked about publicly.”

“Almost two years ago, I found my oldest son, Jason, lying on the floor, dying from a drug overdose,” the Afro-Latino shared. “And I was terrified. I was about to lose my son. I didn’t know what to do. I was in shock.”

Karamo, who is also an activist, reminded people on the other side of the camera that help is available. “For anybody else who’s out there that’s going through this stuff, there are people out there that want to help you,” he says.

Jason Brown also appears on the episode to share details of what he remembers about that day. The episode will feature father and son walking memory lane and revisiting the situation that changed their lives forever.