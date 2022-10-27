Megan Fox shares intense comment on Machine Gun Kelly’s BDSM-inspired post

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still very into each other.

The couple shared photos of their outfits at the Time100 Next Gala. The photos show the two holding hands and kissing. When Kelly shared his photos, Fox dropped a passionate love note.

The post shows some of the details of Kelly’s outfit, including a leather top that shows off the dozens of tattoos on his chest. He wore matching leather pants and had his hair up in a bun. The photos showed different moment from the evening, including some dinner alongside Fox where they both had wine and pasta. “I came for the Targaryen BDSM party,” he wrote, calling out his dyed blonde hair.

Fox was quick to write a message. “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Fox also shared similar photos, showing more details on her makeup and outfit. The post reads “Karma,” which many interpreted as a Taylor Swift reference, and shows her and Kelly leaning towards eachother for a kiss on the first slide. There’s also a video of herself and Kelly where he reaches for her throat and she pushes him away with a laugh. “No! Don’t mess up my makeup!” she says.