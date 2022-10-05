Megan Fox gave Machine Gun Kelly a makeup transformation but he was not so happy about it

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are always exploring their creativity. The Hollywood couple got recently into a makeup contest, involving the rapper’s assistant Olivia Stone.

Fans of the singer witnessed his transformation on Instagram Live, and it seems they were all having fun. “Can you give me a Doja Cat? Like how she does it,” MGK said at the start of the clip. “Make me look gnarly. … do futuristic,” explaining that he wanted to be transformed into an Avatar from the year 3050.

MGK was relaxed, enjoying a glass of wine and watching ‘The Office’ while his transformation continued. However things got a little interesting when he noticed his vision was not being achieved, as he was not looking as “futuristic” as he thought he would.

“I said make me look like 3050!” he said. “Give me blood coming out of my nose. I don’t want lashes. No, you’re not putting these on me! Nope, and I’m done. And we’re done. Thank you guys for joining us live I don’t know what the f—k just happened,” he said.

Machine gun kelly raping old song is everything pic.twitter.com/4txFDo0NFW — SARAH MISSES COLSON!!! 🖤 (@laurxkells) October 4, 2022

And while things didn’t end up how MGK envisioned, the recent Instagram Live showed fans that their relationship is going strong amid online rumors of a breakup over the summer.

A close source to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife that the pair are focused on their careers but will eventually “focus on their wedding,” as they are “still fully planning on getting married.”