Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian share steamy photos & tease possible OnlyFans collab

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are great friends. Fox recently shared on Instagram a set of steamy photos while also asking her followers if they should make an OnlyFans account together.

The photos are a behind the scenes look at Fox and Kardashian’s viral SKIMS photoshoot. They’re polaroids and show the two in different poses looking straight at the camera. “BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?” Fox captioned the post. Kardashian dropped a comment, “We’re so cute.”

Fans were quick to leave encouraging comments. “yall should just date each other,” wrote someone. “Dont threaten us with a good time,” wrote someone else.

The original SKIMS photos were released in September of last year, where the two collaborated on a campaign together. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” wrote Fox at the time. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

Fox and Kardashian have become close friends over the course of the past year, with the two dating Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, both musicians, collaborators and close friends. In an interview with Glamour, Fox discussed her friendship with Kardashian, sharing stories of their double dates. “We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that,” she said. “But we’re not going on picnics or road trips.”