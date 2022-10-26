Meghan Markle shares her thoughts on being labeled difficult: ‘You’re allowed to set a boundary’

Meghan Markle is sharing her thoughts about being labeled as “difficult,” revealing during a recent interview with Issa Rae that she is “particular” but that doesn’t make her difficult.

“I often find myself even in walking into a room, I’m particular,“ she explained. ”I think a high tide raises all ships, right? We’re all going to succeed. So let’s make sure it’s really great because it’s a shared success for everybody.”

She continued, “But I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room where, I don’t know if you do the thing that I find the most embarrassing, when you’re saying a sentence, but the intonation goes up like it’s a question.”

“And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, stop, stop, whispering and tiptoeing around it. Just say what it is that you need. You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear.’ It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. Makes you clear,” she declared.

Issa Rae says that some of her “favorite creatives, I’ve noticed that they’re very particular,” she admitted, reflecting on a situation she faced being called “particular.”

“You have control freak tendencies because you’re particular,” someone said to her. “But I was like, ‘That just means I have a point of view. That means that, you know, I have a particular taste and I appreciate that. Thank you.’ And so, for me, it just means that I have a sense of what I want. And so I have no issue claiming those things.”