Britney Spears seemingly criticizes Selena Gomez for apparent double standard: ‘Don’t be a hypocrite’

Britney Spears is apparently criticizing Selena Gomez’s 2016 speech at the American Music Awards, pointing out what seems to be a double standard.

“I don’t wanna see your bodies on Instagram,” Selena said at the time. “I wanna see what’s in here [your hearts]. I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore.”

Britney decided to share her thoughts about the speech. “Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram,” the singer wrote, while posing in a red bikini.

She went on to reference her 2020 music video ‘Ice Cream’ featuring the successful girl group BLACKPINK. “They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream.”

Britney says that women should be able to decide if they want to “flaunt” their “beautiful bodies” and seemingly called out Selena for being a “hypocrite.”

“So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams,” she concluded. “Why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing”