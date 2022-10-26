Ángela Aguilar, Anitta, and Joan Smalls will be apart of Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Show Vol. 4

Rihanna is bringing talented Latinas to the Savage Fenty Show Vol. 4. On Tuesday, Savage Fenty and Prime Video’s Instagram shared a teaser revealing that Anitta will be performing at the show, with Ángela Aguilar and Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls joining the exciting list of appearances.
Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, will be taking the stage performing, while Aguilar is joining the list of diverse cast members featuring Cara Delevigne, TikTok star Bella Poarch, Irina Shayk, drag queen Kornbread,Avani, Damson Idris, Lara Stone,Lilly Singh, and many more.
Aguilar confirmed the news, sharing the video on her own page. “See you this November 9th..” She wrote in Spanish with a heart and Mexican flag emoji. The Mexican singer is getting tons of love in the comments with friends like Mau y Ricky leaving clapping emojis.
“No way!!!!!!!!! Oh my god Angelita. This is big,” wrote one commenter. “Proud that Ángela is representing my Mexico,” commented another proud fan.
Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift to embark on stadium tours in 2023!
Anitta is being honored for her cultural impact on entertainment by the WSJ. Magazine
Rihanna reportedly recorded two original songs for the soundtrack of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
A press release describes the show as a “seductive fashion fever dream,” that “blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.”
The annual fashion experience goes down on November 9th on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will also be available in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on the same day as its release.
The press release called the collection “An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment.” “Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY,” it continued.