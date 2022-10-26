Ángela Aguilar, Anitta, and Joan Smalls will be apart of Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Show Vol. 4

Rihanna is bringing talented Latinas to the Savage Fenty Show Vol. 4. On Tuesday, Savage Fenty and Prime Video’s Instagram shared a teaser revealing that Anitta will be performing at the show, with Ángela Aguilar and Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls joining the exciting list of appearances.

Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, will be taking the stage performing, while Aguilar is joining the list of diverse cast members featuring Cara Delevigne, TikTok star Bella Poarch, Irina Shayk, drag queen Kornbread,Avani, Damson Idris, Lara Stone,Lilly Singh, and many more.

Aguilar confirmed the news, sharing the video on her own page. “See you this November 9th..” She wrote in Spanish with a heart and Mexican flag emoji. The Mexican singer is getting tons of love in the comments with friends like Mau y Ricky leaving clapping emojis.

“No way!!!!!!!!! Oh my god Angelita. This is big,” wrote one commenter. “Proud that Ángela is representing my Mexico,” commented another proud fan.