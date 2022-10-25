Salma Hayek wishes followers ‘Happy Diwali’

Salma Hayek shared a happy Diwali to her followers. Sort of.

The Mexican actress shared a post on Instagram with a simple caption, celebrating Diwali in English. She also wrote “Shush Deepavali”, leaving her Desi fans confused over a spelling mistake.

The photo shows Hayek looking at the camera and wearing a black suit. She holds up a golden bowl with some bright orange pouches in it. “Happy Diwali. Shush Deepavali,” she wrote, adding a couple of hashtags that read “India” and “lights”.

Some Indian followers corrected her in the comments section, while others laughed but appreciated the sentiment regardless. “Shush’ works, too, as ‘Diwali shouldn’t be about crackers, but about lights,” wrote a follower.

“Shubh* but its okay youre Salma!” wrote someone else.

Hayek previously teased her upcoming film alongside Channing Tatum, called “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The photo shows her with her eyes closed as she touches Tatum’s abs. “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss,” she wrote.