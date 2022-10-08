Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Julia Fox, Kylie Jenner, Karol G, and more

It’s the first weekend of October and to get spooky season started we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares a video sharing how draining it is being the coolest in the family with Kris Jenner and Stormy Webster.
@kyliejenner
pov being the coolest in the family♬ original sound - kardashianicon
2. Karol G
Karol G welcomes Grupo Firme on stage.
@karolg
Ayer mis invitados especiales fueron EL GRUPO FIRME y la verdad LA CASA SE CAYÓ!!!!!!!! Fui muy feliz !♬ sonido original - Karol G
3. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon screams with Jimmy Fallon.
@reesewitherspoon Serious business last night at @FallonTonight ♬ S.I.M.P (Squirrels In My Pants) [From 'Phineas And Ferb'] - Geek Music
4. Julia Fox
Julia Fox teaches the world how to bleach their eyebrows.
@juliafox
Let’s bleach our brows together! Ps I could give two shits If you don’t like them so if that’s the case keep scrolling This is not for you♬ original sound - Julia fox
5. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton finds out someone stole from her.
@parishilton#duet with @asapscience LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot#ButThatsHilarious#ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe♬ original sound - AsapSCIENCE
6. Leo Gonzalez
Leo Gonzales channels Rosalia and is a motopapi.
@leogonzall
MOTOPAPI has arrived 😌♬ original sound - Leo González
7. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore almost brushes her teeth with face wash.
@drewbarrymore
We have all done this before, right?😆♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
8. Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel offers some halloween costume ideas.
@zooeydeschanel
Just in case you were looking for some costume inspiration! 👻♬ Monster Mash - Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers
9. Maria Becerra
Maria Becerra does a dance to her new song “Lokita” feat Natti Natasha.
@mariabecerra_22 DIMELOO @nattinatasha ♬ LOKITA - Natti Natasha & Maria Becerra
10. Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis gets ready for the release of Halloween Ends.
@jamieleecurtis Let’s go @Universal Pictures Latam #HalloweenEnds♬ This Is a Work of Art (Sketchy) - Dubskie