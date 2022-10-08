Maria Becerra TikTok
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Julia Fox, Kylie Jenner, Karol G, and more

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s the first weekend of October and to get spooky season started we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

 

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a video sharing how draining it is being the coolest in the family with Kris Jenner and Stormy Webster.

@kyliejenner

pov being the coolest in the family

♬ original sound - kardashianicon

2. Karol G

Karol G welcomes Grupo Firme on stage.

@karolg

Ayer mis invitados especiales fueron EL GRUPO FIRME y la verdad LA CASA SE CAYÓ!!!!!!!! Fui muy feliz !

♬ sonido original - Karol G

3. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon screams with Jimmy Fallon.


4. Julia Fox

Julia Fox teaches the world how to bleach their eyebrows.

@juliafox

Let’s bleach our brows together! Ps I could give two shits If you don’t like them so if that’s the case keep scrolling This is not for you

♬ original sound - Julia fox

5. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton finds out someone stole from her.

@parishilton#duet with @asapscience LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot#ButThatsHilarious#ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe♬ original sound - AsapSCIENCE
6. Leo Gonzalez

Leo Gonzales channels Rosalia and is a motopapi.


7. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore almost brushes her teeth with face wash.

@drewbarrymore

We have all done this before, right?😆

♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore

8. Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel offers some halloween costume ideas.

@zooeydeschanel

Just in case you were looking for some costume inspiration! 👻

♬ Monster Mash - Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

9. Maria Becerra

Maria Becerra does a dance to her new song “Lokita” feat Natti Natasha.


10. Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis gets ready for the release of Halloween Ends.



