Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Julia Fox, Kylie Jenner, Karol G, and more

It’s the first weekend of October and to get spooky season started we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a video sharing how draining it is being the coolest in the family with Kris Jenner and Stormy Webster.

2. Karol G

Karol G welcomes Grupo Firme on stage.

@karolg Ayer mis invitados especiales fueron EL GRUPO FIRME y la verdad LA CASA SE CAYÓ!!!!!!!! Fui muy feliz ! ♬ sonido original - Karol G

3. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon screams with Jimmy Fallon.

4. Julia Fox

Julia Fox teaches the world how to bleach their eyebrows.