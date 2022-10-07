Eva Longoria honors her memories in the kitchen with a high-performing cookware collection

According to Eva Longoria, she fell in love with cooking at an early age. As a Latina, being in the kitchen cooking next to her mom or abuelita became memories, she will cherish forever. So many conversations and lessons that are more profound than just stirring the pot.

But still, the satisfaction of learning cooking basics and passing down the traditions and recipes is equally extraordinary. “One of my earliest childhood memories is the sense of pride I felt cooking eggs all by myself at the age of five,” the actress, activist, and businesswoman recall.

©Risa Kitchen



Eva Longoria honors her roots and memories in the kitchen with a new high-performing cookware collection

“That pride has turned into a full-fledged passion for creating in the kitchen that has stayed with me throughout my career as an actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and, most importantly, now as a mother,” she informed on the Risa Kitchen website.

“I love to feed my friends and family in fun, healthy ways. That’s why we created Risa — to celebrate togetherness in the kitchen while paying tribute to my Mexican heritage and the laughter that comes from preparing and eating great food with the people we love,” the mom of one added.

©Risa Kitchen





Eva also informed on social media that Risa (meaning laughter in Spanish) is “a non-toxic, high-performing, clean cookware line that celebrates laughter.”

A clean cooking experience