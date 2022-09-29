Bruce Willis sells rights for AI twin that might appear in future movies

This year, Bruce Willis retired from acting. The seasoned actor shared that he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects his ability to communicate. He recently sold his likeness to Deepcake, an AI platform that might result in there being new content with his image.

The news was reported by the Daily Mail, which claims that Deepcake was able to create a “digital twin” of Willis. This image can be used in movies and all sorts of projects.

“With the advent of modern technology, I could communicate, work and participate in filming, even being on another continent,” said Willis on the website. “It’s a brand new and interesting experience for me, and I am grateful to our team.”

Willis’s family announced his retirement through Instagram. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” shared his ex-wife Demi Moore. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”