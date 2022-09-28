Lin-Manuel Miranda praises ‘The Little Mermaid,’ calls out racist trolls

Lin Manuel Miranda couldn’t be more excited over “The Little Mermaid.” The live-action adaptation of the Disney classic will be released next year, starring a talented cast led by Halle Bailey.

In conversation with Variety, Miranda talked about how great the movie is and praised Bailey’s performance, all the while calling out the racist trolls that have targeted her after she was cast as Ariel.

Miranda spoke with the publication via Zoom, from San Diego, where he was speaking at L’Attitude, a conference that highlights Latino small businesses. “I’m not interested in giving them any oxygen because I know the lives that are going to be changed. Halle is perfect for the part,” said Miranda when asked about the trolls that have popped up upon the release of the film’s teaser. “She is going to blow them away. If that’s the thing that makes you mad, then stay mad. But examine your choices,” he said of Bailey.

Halle Bailey is an actress and singer from the band Chloe x Halle, which has had songs featured in films like “A Wrinkle in Time.” Her rendition of “Part of Your World” plays in the teaser trailer of the film, which has been much discussed online, with fans excited over her work.