Ana de Armas shares her red carpet trick: ‘I try not to trip’

Ana de Armas is a red carpet icon, known for her amazing looks and her cool attitude under the camera’s lens. On an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, de Armas shared her trick for remaining calm and cool while walking the red carpet: try not to trip.

©GettyImages



Ana de Armas at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’

De Armas was promoting “Blonde,” where she stars as Marilyn Monroe. The film, which has been years in the making, is one of the most awaited releases of the year, and one that’s likely to be a contender as we enter awards season. When asked about the attention and pressure actors face while on the red carpet, de Armas said, “I just try not to trip.”

“I try to keep it together. It’s very exciting, it’s very emotional. You get back together with the cast. This movie, we’ve been waiting for it for three years to come out.” De Armas shared that she started shooting the film in 2019, before the covid pandemic began, and that it’s been postponed multiple times.

“Blonde” premiered at Venice Film Festival and earned a 14-minute standing ovation. When asked what she did throughout all that time, de Armas said she had to give her hands a rest from clapping. “There’s time for everything. You have to take breaks from clapping. It was just very emotional,” she said. “You’re there with the audience and the best thing that can happen is that you get that reaction, you just don’t expect that it’s going to be that long. But the audience doesn’t lie, it’s just happening for real, it’s what they’re feeling,” she said.

De Armas and company shot the film for a period of nine weeks, a greatly compressed timeline for all of the material they had to shoot. Afterward, she went on to shoot “No Time To Die,” a completely different project, which was her own form of therapy.

“We finished shooting this movie on Friday and I got on a plane and started shooting James Bond on Monday,” she said.