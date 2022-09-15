Blake Lively reveals she is pregnant in the most fashionable way: See Pics

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family! The actress announced the happy news in the most fashionable way, as always, by unveiling her baby bump on the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star looked happy sharing the news, wearing a sparkling gold dress, accessories with hoop earrings, gold and silver rings, a headband, and white heels.

Blake and Ryan are parents to 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez and 2-year-old Betty, who inspired one of Taylor Swift’s songs from her last album.

The celebrity couple seem to be thrilled to welcome a new baby to their growing family, and while the pair have yet to make a social media announcement, Blake was all smiles posing at the red carpet of the event and proudly showing her baby bump.

Ryan recently announced that he would be taking a break from acting to spend more time with his family. “I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” he said, adding that he really enjoys “being a present dad.”

Both Ryan and Blake are known for sharing some details about their family life during interviews, recently revealing that their kids don’t understand why they kiss other people in their movies.

“I didn’t mean it? This is the thing, I don’t know how to explain it to my own kids. But they watch this and they’re like ‘Daddy… What are you doing? It’s exactly the tactic I would use on them. Not anger, just disappointment,” the actor said about his recent movie ‘The Adam Project,’ in which he shares a kissing scene with Zoe Saldaña.