Ben Affleck’s vows to Jennifer Lopez were 12-pages long? Kevin Smith gushes about the wedding

Ben Affleck had a lot to say during his romantic wedding with Jennifer Lopez. The Hollywood star prepared an emotional 12-page speech for the special occasion, declaring his love for his new wife on August 20 at his Georgia mansion.

“He’s one of my favorite writers on the planet,” Kevin Smith said about Ben, sharing some details about the ceremony, during a recent interview with ‘The View.’

Kevin, who is a close friend of the actor, after working together throughout his career, explained that the celebrity couple prepared their own vows, and Ben poured his heart out in front of all guests. “He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking.”

“I was happy for them. They deserve it,” Kevin said, adding that Ben is “his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech.”

He went on to describe the wedding as a “real fairy-tale ending,” and said that Jennifer Lopez “has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. [Jennifer] looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic.”

©On the JLo





“Even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from that ceremony like, ‘Oh my god, true love can happen!‘” Kevin said, previously revealing that he was “bawling” throughout the ceremony.

Following the wedding Jennifer stated that “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined.”

“We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did,” she decalred.