Sofia Vergara stuns at the Emmys with a golden gown

Sofia Vergara was one of the highlights of last night’s Emmys. The actress and hostess walked up the stage in order to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series, and stunned thanks to her colorful and elegant gown.

©GettyImages



Vergara at the 74th Primetime Emmys.

Vergara’s dress was bright yellow and had small beads that gave her a shimmering effect. Vergara paired the outfit with striking makeup that brought out her eyebrows and eyes, and maroon lipstick that tied the whole look together. She wore her hair loose, as she favors doing, showing off striking highlights, and wore dangling earrings.

While her heels were not visible due to the lenght of the gown, Vergara shared on her Instagram that she was wearing Jimmy Choo. A clip of her handing the award to Matthew Macfadyen shows that the heels are golden, matching the rest of her look.

Vergara kept her followers updated via her Instagram, where she shared photos of herself on the red carpet and showed off the details of her outfit, which she mentioned how much she loved. She also took photos alongside Kerry Washington and other actors that were in attendance.

Vergara is having a busy week. While this past Monday she was busy with all of the Emmy prep, she’s also filming the new season of “America’s Got Talent,” where she’s one of the judges alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. In the near future, Vergara will also release “Griselda,” her passion project, which marks her return to the screen since the conclusion of “Modern Family” in the year 2020.