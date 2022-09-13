Reese Witherspoon exudes glamour with almost 210 carats of dazzling jewelry at the Emmys

Reese Witherspoon was giving us the full fantasy. The Hollywood star prepared to sparkle for the highly anticipated Emmy Awards, walking the red carpet of the awards with a dazzling Armani Privé gown.

The 46-year-old actress paired the regal look with strappy black heels and stunning jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Reese was definitely one of the best dressed celebrities of the night, smiling and posing for the cameras in the unique dress.

The coveted pieces of jewelry featured a necklace with more than 160 carats of emerald-cut aquamarines, 49 carats of cushion-cut blue zircons and 84 diamonds accents, close to two carats.

She also wore a three carats blue ring and a pair of Tiffany diamond earrings. The fan-favorite star showed fans and followers how she got ready for the special night, writing on her personal Instagram account “Tonight’s glam.”

Reese’s daughter, Ava Phillippe praised her mom for her stunning look, commenting under the post, “not to be dramatic but…you ARE glamour” while her friend Naomi Watts wrote “Stunning.”

The 74th Emmy Awards successfully celebrated the best in television, on Monday, September 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show had comedic moments; however, Dreamgirls actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the flashes after winning best supporting comedy actress for “Abbott Elementary.”

Many other celebs went home with a statuette. Discover the full list of 2022 Emmy Award winners here.