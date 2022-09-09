Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Drew Barrymore, Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and more

It’s Friday! To get your weekend started we have a round-up of the best TikToks your favorite celebrities have shared this week.
1. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore jumps on the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend and shares epic photos.
@drewbarrymore
I was a true teenage dirtbag.♬ Teenage Dirtbag - Sped Up (and she doesn't give a damn about me) (Sped Up) - Wheatus
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie and Kris Jenner collaborate over martinis.
3. Dwayne Johnson
The Rock shares some footage from leg day that will have you captivated.
@therock
Got a late one in at the sanctuary tonight - Sunday wheels 🛞 Leg night 🦵🏾 4 rounds of Giant Sets (non stop)- Leg press - Vertical leg press - Chain lunges - Finishing with Pit Shark sumo squats with 3 second negatives. * fun pain ☝🏾😉Have a productive week, my friends. LFG.♬ Gomd - Sickick
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba does ASMR and chucks her first oyster.
@jessicaalba#asmr edition: oysters 🦪 with a michelada twist 🤌🏽 @Chef Matt Broussard was not messin’ around with these - or his shucking skills! #sundayfunday♬ Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
5. Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton is left confused with Jimmy Fallon.
@blakeshelton Wow @Jimmy Fallon... just wow.. #NoBody#FallonTonight♬ No Body - Blake Shelton
6. Lele Pons
Lele Pons does this.
7. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas and his brother Joe and Kevin watch Serena Williams at the US Open.
@nickjonas Backstage watching @Serenawilliams at the #usopen with @joejonas @Kevin Jonas and #VillaOne♬ original sound - Nick Jonas
8. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland finds out which Don’t Worry Darling cast member she is.
@sarahhyland#florencepugh is a goddess 💕 #fyp#foryou#foryoupage#dontworrydarling♬ original sound - Sarah Hyland
9. Bill Nye
Bill Nye the Science Guy wants you to check out his show on Peacock.
@billnye Turn it up loud! #EndIsNye♬ original sound - Joy
10. Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood shares her “Teenage Dirtbag” photos.
@carrieunderwood As someone who was a teenager when this song was actually on the radio…enjoy the awkwardness…Also, I did, indeed, graduate with the black eyes (senior school trip softball mishap). #TeenageDirtbag♬ Teenage Dirtbag - Sped Up (and she doesn't give a damn about me) (Sped Up) - Wheatus