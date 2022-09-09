TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Drew Barrymore, Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and more

Every celebrity should do the Teenage Dirtbag trend

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday! To get your weekend started we have a round-up of the best TikToks your favorite celebrities have shared this week.


1. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore jumps on the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend and shares epic photos.


2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kris Jenner collaborate over martinis.


3. Dwayne Johnson

The Rock shares some footage from leg day that will have you captivated.

@therock

Got a late one in at the sanctuary tonight - Sunday wheels 🛞 Leg night 🦵🏾 4 rounds of Giant Sets (non stop)- Leg press - Vertical leg press - Chain lunges - Finishing with Pit Shark sumo squats with 3 second negatives. * fun pain ☝🏾😉Have a productive week, my friends. LFG.

♬ Gomd - Sickick

4. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba does ASMR and chucks her first oyster.

@jessicaalba#asmr edition: oysters 🦪 with a michelada twist 🤌🏽 @Chef Matt Broussard was not messin’ around with these - or his shucking skills! #sundayfunday♬ Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

5. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is left confused with Jimmy Fallon.


6. Lele Pons

Lele Pons does this.


7. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and his brother Joe and Kevin watch Serena Williams at the US Open.

@nickjonas Backstage watching @Serenawilliams at the #usopen with @joejonas @Kevin Jonas and #VillaOne♬ original sound - Nick Jonas

8. Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland finds out which Don’t Worry Darling cast member she is.



 9. Bill Nye

Bill Nye the Science Guy wants you to check out his show on Peacock.



10. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood shares her “Teenage Dirtbag” photos.

@carrieunderwood As someone who was a teenager when this song was actually on the radio…enjoy the awkwardness…Also, I did, indeed, graduate with the black eyes (senior school trip softball mishap). #TeenageDirtbag♬ Teenage Dirtbag - Sped Up (and she doesn't give a damn about me) (Sped Up) - Wheatus



