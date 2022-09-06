Justin Bieber makes difficult decision of canceling remaining tour dates: ‘I gave everything I have’

Justin Bieber is putting his health first. The fan-favorite singer has made the difficult decision of canceling the rest of his world tour after battling with mental health and physical issues.

The musician released a new statement explaining the reason for the cancellation. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” he wrote.

“This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” Justin continued.

He also mentioned that getting back on stage and performing six live shows “took a real toll” on his health, admitting that he really wanted to give a good performance to his fans, following his first tour break.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour,” Justin wrote, revealing that he will not be able to complete the tour. “After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour.”

A close source to TMZ revealed that one of the main reasons for Justin’s exhaustion was mental health issues following his struggles with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which partially paralized his face.