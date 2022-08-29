Camila Coelho reveals she has a night nurse for her newborn to avoid triggering her epilepsy

Camila Coelho gave birth recently, and she and her husband are still surprised to have the possibility of welcoming their baby boy against all the odds. The 34-year-old beauty content creator and her husband Icaro had their first son, Kai, on Friday, August 5.

Coelho told People she’s “still pinching myself,” especially since she was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 9. “It’s something I dreamed of for so long,” she says of becoming a mom. “I’m exhausted, but I’ve never been so happy.”

©Camila Coelho





Despite being 24 hours in labor and a cesarean section, Coelho told the publication she is “so grateful” that her son was born “healthy and we had no complications.”

“I went through a lot with the labor, but seeing him and his little face, everything was so worth it,” she adds.

Camila has been on medication for her epilepsy for more than 20 years; therefore, she was “concerned and scared” to breastfeed. “Taking the medicine out wouldn’t be smart because lack of sleep and tiredness is what triggers epilepsy the most,” she explains.

Because of her condition, “sleep is the priority,” she had to hire a night nurse to aid and avoid a seizure that put her and the baby at risk. ”It’s been great, really helpful,“ she says of the nurse. ”And then during the day, every morning, it’s me and my husband; we do everything.“