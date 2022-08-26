Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is the latest cover of Vogue Japan! The model becomes the face of a luxury brand

Eve Jobs is finding her path in the fashion industry. Steve Job’s youngest daughter joined DNA Model Management earlier this year and now is the cover of Vogue Japan and the face of a luxury brand. The 23-year-old rising star rocked a sleek high pony tail with an oversized graphic printed sweatshirt by Louis Vuitton.

Eve also secured a modeling deal with Louis Vuitton; her face will be all over the brand’s upcoming digital campaign.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the model said she would do what she loves the most. “As my life unfolds a bit, I’m going to find my avenue to impact the most people in the best way possible. I want to take my time and get it right and find something I love, just as I see my mom finding ways in which to reach people,” she assured.

In 2020 Eve made her modeling debut in a Glossier campaign, and in October, of the same year, she walked her first runway for Coperni at Paris Fashion Week. She modeled alongside established models like Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and more. According to the designers the pieces were inspired by Apple technology.