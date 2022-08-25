Kylie Jenner gathered her family and content creators to celebrate Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner gathered her family, content creators, and beauty editors to celebrate her latest release of Kylie Cosmetics‘ Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles. The beauty mogul and her famous family partied in Westwood. Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi also attended the event.

The all-pink party treated guests with curated cocktails, games, and product sampling. Kylie Cosmetics returned to its origins and reintroduced the lip kit that started the empire.

Beauty lovers were able to secure past editions packaged inside new pink boxes and enhanced formulas that meet clean and vegan standards.

Although Jenner has complete creative control of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie plans to pass down the company to her firstborn. “Stormi is my legacy. I’m raising her to be smart and kind, and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to,” Jenner told tmrw magazine.

Earlier this month, Jenner took to social media to make sure her Kylie Cosmetics customers know that all sanitation protocols are in order, explaining that the safety of her products is something that she really cares about.

The statement comes after a recent accusation claiming that she breached cosmetics lab sanitation protocols in her Kylie Cosmetics lab. Following a series of photos and videos that show Kylie interacting with lab equipment and test products while wearing a lab coat, but not a hair net, mask, shoe covers or disposable gloves.

Kylie decided to respond to the accusations, explaining that the photos were not taken in a manufacturing facility but instead they were staged in a “personal space” where she likes to experiment and create “fun samples”.

“I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. That’s completely unacceptable, I agree,” she said. “No one is putting customers at risk ! Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!”