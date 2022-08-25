Khloé Kardashian rocks a pink power suit at Kylie Cosmetics product launch party

Khloé Kardashian was best dressed at a party for Kylie Cosmetics. Kardashian strutted in with a bubblegum pink power suit that she matched with knee-length boots and a matching purse.

Kardashian wore her hair down and showed off some blonde highlights.

Photographers captured her arriving at the event in Westwood’s Ulta Beauty on Wednesday night. The outfit was all pink except for some tortoiseshell sunglasses, giving the look a mysterious edge. Kardashian smiled for the cameras and looked stunning, happy to be supporting her sister’s business.

Her mom also wore all pink.

Kardashian shared videos and stories of herself and her family at the event, including a clip with Kris Jenner, who was also wearing all pink.

Khloé Kardashian’s outing comes a few weeks after the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson, born via surrogate. Kardashian is rumored to be thrilled with her new baby and that her eldest daughter, True Thompson, has been her biggest help throughout. “They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby,” said a source to E! News. “True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister.”