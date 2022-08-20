Paris Jackson is accompanied by her brother Prince at a charity gala

Paris Jackson and her brother Prince made an appearance at a charity gala this Friday. The two siblings attended the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation, where they were joined by other guests to raise funds for the treatment of cancer.

©GettyImages



Paris and Prince at the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala.

The two were dressed elegantly for the evening, with Paris wearing a beige dress with floral designs and Prince wearing a black suit with a purple tie. The two held hands as they posed for photographs.

©GettyImages



A closer look at Paris Jackson’s outfit.

A closer look at Paris outfits show some of her accessories, including a maroon purse and matching boots. She wore plenty of jewelry for the occasion and styled her hair bright blonde and wavy.

Paris and Prince have had numerous public appearances together this year. The two have been celebrating the legacy of their father, who was honored in the Broadway show “MJ: The Musical,” the attending a performance of the show and later attending the Tony Awards, where the show was nominated for a variety of awards.