Paris Jackson rides a Vespa in Santa Monica

Paris Jackson looked very cool this weekend, as she stopped by for lunch while riding a light blue Vespa. The 25 year old was photographed wearing a cool outfit and a silver helmet as she expertly rode her scooter around Santa Monica, California.

©GrosbyGroup



Paris Jackson riding her Vespa.

Jackson was photographed wearing an outfit made out of different shades of brown, made up of a crop top, a jacket and some ripped jeans that she paired with some boots.

©GrosbyGroup



She was photographed coasting through Santa Monica and stopping by some lunch with friends.

While Paris Jackson is involved in a variety of art forms, she’s currently focused on her musical career, calling it her life’s passion. “There’s a home video of me fully like saying as a kid that I want to sing and dance,” she said in an appearance on the podcast “Tuna on Toast with Stryker.” “I love all forms of art,” Jackson said. “I paint, you know, when I can. I usually don’t show a lot of people.” Jackson has released a couple of songs, has starred in some films and is getting more and more involved with fashion. “‘I love fashion. I believe that it is a form of art,” she said.