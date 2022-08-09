Camila Cabello spotted holding hands with new boyfriend Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello is giving love a chance! The 25-year-old singer has confirmed her romance with 30-year-old Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, following weeks of rumors about their relationship status, after being photographed together for the first time back in June.

The couple were photographed walking around Los Angeles after grabbing coffee, looking very much in love and sharing some PDA, however the pair have yet to go public with their relationship on social media.

Camila and Austin were spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss, and while Camila has avoided addressing dating rumors during recent interviews, she recently talked about how she feels about meeting someone new following her split with Shawn Mendes in November 2021.

“I don’t put a lot of focus on it. I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I’ve made a lot of great friends over the past year…If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it,” Camila said to Cosmo UK in July.

She continued, “Before I used to be like, ‘Yes, love, oh my god, love,’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time,” explaining that she just wants “to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that’s something more, then that’s great.“