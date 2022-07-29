The reason why Doja Cat won’t perform at Chicago’s Lollapalooza

Doja Cat canceled her performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza to care for her health. The singer took to social media to announce she had to step back due to tonsil surgery. BTS’ J-Hope will now replace Doja. He will be the first South Korean to headline the festival.

“I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” she said.

The Lollapalooza official Twitter account said they were “saddened” by the news and wished the award-winning star a speedy recovery.

Recently, Doja Cat went viral in a video on TikTok, where she can be seen singing a dramatic and hilarious version of Lady Gaga’s hit song “Shallow” from the movie A Star Is Born.

The caption of the video reads, “her new party trick’s to do this when everyone’s quietly eating,” making fans react with funny comments about Doja’s rendition of the ballad. But they were a lot more surprised when Lady Gaga herself acknowledged the video and commented “LADY THATS A SERVE.”

The unexpected interaction between the two stars made everyone excited for a future collaboration, now that Gaga has learned that Doja seems to be a fan of her music.

The singer is currently on her highly anticipated Chromatica Ball world tour, showcasing incredible choreographies and taking us back to the “Mother Monster” days with her extravagant wardrobe, hair and makeup, giving fans everything they want.