Zayn Malik debuts pink hair in new selfie

Zayn Malik goes pink! The singer and former One Direction band member took to social media to share his latest look. The star posted a selfie wearing a white mesh tank top and silver necklace, leaving his neck and arm tattoos out.

Malik’s fanbase immediately reacted to his pink hair and face by saying he looked very handsome. “The prettiest boy on earth,” a follower said. Fans are not the only talking about Zayn’s features. Last year, Doja Cat started asking questions about the status of his facial hair before completely fangirling about his beautiful face, “Did Zayn get a beard yet?”

©Zayn Malik



The singer and former One Direction band member took to social media to share his latest look.

Malik, who shares 1-year-old daughter Khai with his ex Gigi Hadid, is known for switching up his look. The 29-year-old “Pillowtalk” singer has had a buzzcut, long beard, textured hair, and many more.

Zayn’s post comes after announcing a new collaboration. “@Zayn x @ARNETTE letting the creative take center stage. Here’s a look at our newest creative project. #ZAYNxARNETTE,” he shared on social media alongside a promotional video. Zayn, who is also a painter, also released merch called Paynt by Zayn.